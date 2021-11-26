50,214 Shares in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CLBK stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.33. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

