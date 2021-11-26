$54.47 Million in Sales Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce $54.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $46.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year sales of $191.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $219.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $229.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNE shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SeaSpine by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in SeaSpine by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.12. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

