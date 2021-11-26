5,875 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after acquiring an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $92.65 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a market capitalization of $122.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

