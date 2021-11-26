6,434 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $120.79 and a 1 year high of $191.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.26.

