$7.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will report sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.87 billion and the highest is $7.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $3.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $28.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

OXY opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.70. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,301,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,384,000 after acquiring an additional 174,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

