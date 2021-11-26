$7.96 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report sales of $7.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.19 billion and the lowest is $7.85 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year sales of $24.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.29 billion to $24.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $41.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $44.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Airlines.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 542,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,097 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 418.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 5,584,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,131,021. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Airlines (UAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.