73,000 Shares in PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.33% of PMV Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PMVC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 2,164.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 292,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMVC opened at $9.86 on Friday. PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

