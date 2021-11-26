750 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Insulet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Insulet by 8.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 408,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,250,000 after acquiring an additional 32,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth $92,870,000.

PODD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.27.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $297.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -661.24 and a beta of 0.66. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

