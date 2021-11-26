$867.51 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will post sales of $867.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $880.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $860.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $758.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TER. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $146.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,028. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teradyne by 309.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 108,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 82,228 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 124.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $631,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

