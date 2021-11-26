9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.04.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after buying an additional 9,723,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,037,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 2,064,365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 1,936,790 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 158,529 shares of company stock worth $191,999. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.