9,611 Shares in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 126.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 67.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $141.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $146.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average is $131.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,617 shares of company stock worth $4,861,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.