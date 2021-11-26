Abulaba (AAA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Abulaba has traded 63.1% lower against the dollar. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abulaba has a total market cap of $1,816.97 and $515.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.24 or 0.00232083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Abulaba Coin Profile

Abulaba (AAA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

