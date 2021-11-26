Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.33 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Acacia Research Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

