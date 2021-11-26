Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Acacia Research worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.09.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

