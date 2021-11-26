Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.63 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 48,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,243,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 70,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 118,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

