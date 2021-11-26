Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) dropped 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.63 and last traded at $46.26. Approximately 48,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,243,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50.
In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 70,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 118,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
