Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. Accor has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

