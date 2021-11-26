Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0159 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 75.4% higher against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.20 or 0.07487871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00360743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.23 or 0.01032797 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00085973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00410199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.00476609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005772 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

