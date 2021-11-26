ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $109,600.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Craig Eric Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.09. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth $121,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

