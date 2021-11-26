Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.16. The stock had a trading volume of 23,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,391. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $159.31 and a one year high of $241.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.