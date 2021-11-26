Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $555,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average of $344.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

