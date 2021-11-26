AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of AdvanSix worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASIX opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.77.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

