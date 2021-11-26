Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 172,663 shares.The stock last traded at $13.37 and had previously closed at $12.77.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Get Afya alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. Analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.