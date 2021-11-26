Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 172,663 shares.The stock last traded at $13.37 and had previously closed at $12.77.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Afya in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.
About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
