Agora (NASDAQ:API) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on API. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Agora stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48. Agora has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

