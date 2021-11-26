Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after buying an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after buying an additional 726,359 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,238,000 after buying an additional 432,463 shares during the period.

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, with a total value of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADC. Truist boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

