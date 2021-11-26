Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jonestrading

Jonestrading restated their buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ALRN stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 688,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 342,450 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 393,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 41,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 746.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 101,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

