Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $33,899,480.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $33,899,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $179.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion and a PE ratio of -14.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at $1,599,368,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

