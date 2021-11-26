Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.11

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 49425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.