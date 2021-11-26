Albion Technology & General VCT (LON:AATG) Trading Up 2%

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC (LON:AATG)’s share price was up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.02). Approximately 20,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 12,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

The stock has a market cap of £103.61 million and a P/E ratio of -260.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 71.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a GBX 1.95 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Albion Technology & General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Albion Technology & General VCT’s payout ratio is -12.27%.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in technology and nontechnology-related companies based in the United Kingdom. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund seeks to invest half of the assets in quoted global technology stocks and the remaining assets in unquoted UK non-tech companies.

