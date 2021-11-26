Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Holdings Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Albireo Pharma worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 675.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALBO shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

