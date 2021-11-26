Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.50.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $44.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

