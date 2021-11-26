Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Given a C$58.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) has been given a C$58.00 price target by research analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.33.

ATD.B stock opened at C$47.91 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

