Alliance Global Partners Cuts OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OGI. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.
OGI opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.
