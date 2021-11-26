Alliance Global Partners Cuts OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to C$3.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price decreased by Alliance Global Partners from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OGI. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.04.

OGI opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 24.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

