Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Financial Contrast

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Daqo New Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $52.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.74%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $83.02, suggesting a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha and Omega Semiconductor 10.39% 15.51% 8.61% Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha and Omega Semiconductor $656.90 million 1.83 $58.12 million $2.61 17.48 Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 6.56 $129.20 million $8.88 6.79

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Alpha and Omega Semiconductor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F. Chang, Yueh-Se Ho, Anup Bhalla, and Sik Kwong Lui on September 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

