Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 470 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of £470.59 million and a PE ratio of 71.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.66.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.