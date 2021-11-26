Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) PT Raised to GBX 470 at Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 1 year low of GBX 221 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 410 ($5.36). The company has a market cap of £470.59 million and a PE ratio of 71.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 609.66.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

