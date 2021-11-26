Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Down 9.2%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares were down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.78 and last traded at $44.31. Approximately 2,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 304,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $825.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,608,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

