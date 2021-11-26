Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lifted by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.7% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,928 shares of company stock worth $501,867,436 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded down $72.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,862.10. 27,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,860.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,706.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

