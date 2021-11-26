Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,922.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,851.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2,670.16. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,694.00 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.