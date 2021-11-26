Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $65.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,856.43. 38,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,149. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,851.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,670.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

