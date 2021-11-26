alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €17.76 Average PT from Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.72 ($20.13).

AOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €20.05 ($22.78) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR AOX traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €19.50 ($22.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.60. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.34) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.32). The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.