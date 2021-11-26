Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.78

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 28110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $103,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,500 shares of company stock worth $312,845 and have sold 9,000 shares worth $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

