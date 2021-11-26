Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 13,811 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 162,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$90.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 130,000 shares of Amarillo Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,388,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,053,251.28. Insiders have purchased a total of 563,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,275 in the last 90 days.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

