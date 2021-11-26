Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lifted by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,062 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $2,894,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,580.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,411.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,405.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.