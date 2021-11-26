American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.57. 107,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $91.49.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.13.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.