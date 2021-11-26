American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.340-$1.380 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMH stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $40.80. 2,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,549. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,134 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

