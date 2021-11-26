American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $240,259,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $265.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

