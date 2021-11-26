American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.71.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:AMT opened at $265.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.66.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 95.27%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
