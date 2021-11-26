AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,970 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up about 2.0% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 123.4% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE:AMN opened at $114.63 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $124.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.