AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $5,025.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,430,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

