Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$0.75. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 48,419 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$134.90 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

