Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s previous close.

ADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $182.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.75. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $134.96 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

