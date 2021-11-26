Analysts Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Farfetch posted earnings per share of ($6.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 3,389,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,838,247. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.15. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $33.44 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth $432,446,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616,770 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Farfetch by 104.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,697,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $119,809,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

